Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
1811 Greenville Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1811 Greenville Ave

1811 Greenville Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1811 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Lowest Greenville

Amenities

w/d hookup
gym
pool
fire pit
courtyard
Unit Amenities
Entire 2/2 at the Vue - I bought a house and am looking for a rentter for my 2 bed 2 bath plus office apartment at the Vue Greenville. Amazing location within steps of Greenville Ave and Henderson Ave restaurants and a quick commute to 75 or take Ross Ave to Downtown in a few miles. Lease is available September 1 and goes through February 2019 and I will contribute a signing bonus to help reduce your payments. Rent is $1550. There is a pool, gym, fire pit, multiple courtyards. The apt has w/d hookups and I would be willing to sell my set if interested. Otherwise there is a pay w/d in the building.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4530482)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1811 Greenville Ave have any available units?
1811 Greenville Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1811 Greenville Ave have?
Some of 1811 Greenville Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1811 Greenville Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1811 Greenville Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1811 Greenville Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1811 Greenville Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1811 Greenville Ave offer parking?
No, 1811 Greenville Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1811 Greenville Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1811 Greenville Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1811 Greenville Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1811 Greenville Ave has a pool.
Does 1811 Greenville Ave have accessible units?
No, 1811 Greenville Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1811 Greenville Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1811 Greenville Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

