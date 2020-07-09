All apartments in Dallas
1810 N Garrett Avenue

1810 North Garrett Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1810 North Garrett Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Roseland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Cozy one bedroom second floor condo near Ross Ave. Washer and Dryer included plus a fireplace and balcony.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1810 N Garrett Avenue have any available units?
1810 N Garrett Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1810 N Garrett Avenue have?
Some of 1810 N Garrett Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1810 N Garrett Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1810 N Garrett Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1810 N Garrett Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1810 N Garrett Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1810 N Garrett Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1810 N Garrett Avenue offers parking.
Does 1810 N Garrett Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1810 N Garrett Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1810 N Garrett Avenue have a pool?
No, 1810 N Garrett Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1810 N Garrett Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1810 N Garrett Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1810 N Garrett Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1810 N Garrett Avenue has units with dishwashers.

