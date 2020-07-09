Rent Calculator
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
1810 N Garrett Avenue
Last updated July 2 2020
1 of 24
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1810 N Garrett Avenue
1810 North Garrett Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1810 North Garrett Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Roseland
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Cozy one bedroom second floor condo near Ross Ave. Washer and Dryer included plus a fireplace and balcony.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1810 N Garrett Avenue have any available units?
1810 N Garrett Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1810 N Garrett Avenue have?
Some of 1810 N Garrett Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1810 N Garrett Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1810 N Garrett Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1810 N Garrett Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1810 N Garrett Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 1810 N Garrett Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1810 N Garrett Avenue offers parking.
Does 1810 N Garrett Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1810 N Garrett Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1810 N Garrett Avenue have a pool?
No, 1810 N Garrett Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1810 N Garrett Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1810 N Garrett Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1810 N Garrett Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1810 N Garrett Avenue has units with dishwashers.
