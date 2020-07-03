1810 N. Fitzhugh Ave. - 102

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

These freshly renovated residences are available for immediate occupancy and feature the upscale design and amenities Dallas has grown to expect from Mac Lamar Management. Inside you'll find modern open floor plans, kitchens featuring premium appliances, grey wash wide plank flooring in the living areas and bedroom as well. This great central location puts you just minutes from Knox-Henderson, Lower Greenville, Downtown and Deep Ellum.

This property has been beautifully renovated. It is closely located to major highways/interstates, and is also minutes from Baylor Medical School and Hospital. Downtown Dallas and Lower Greenville Avenue are just right down the street. This property is conveniently located to entertainment, food, and shopping.The property includes gated access, w/d onsite the perfect combination of your favorite things.