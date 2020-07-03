All apartments in Dallas
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
1810 N. Fitzhugh Ave. - 102
Last updated March 24 2020 at 4:22 AM

1810 N. Fitzhugh Ave. - 102

1810 North Fitzhugh Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1810 North Fitzhugh Avenue, Dallas, TX 75204
Roseland

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
These freshly renovated residences are available for immediate occupancy and feature the upscale design and amenities Dallas has grown to expect from Mac Lamar Management. Inside you'll find modern open floor plans, kitchens featuring premium appliances, grey wash wide plank flooring in the living areas and bedroom as well. This great central location puts you just minutes from Knox-Henderson, Lower Greenville, Downtown and Deep Ellum.
This property has been beautifully renovated. It is closely located to major highways/interstates, and is also minutes from Baylor Medical School and Hospital. Downtown Dallas and Lower Greenville Avenue are just right down the street. This property is conveniently located to entertainment, food, and shopping.The property includes gated access, w/d onsite the perfect combination of your favorite things.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1810 N. Fitzhugh Ave. - 102 have any available units?
1810 N. Fitzhugh Ave. - 102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1810 N. Fitzhugh Ave. - 102 have?
Some of 1810 N. Fitzhugh Ave. - 102's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1810 N. Fitzhugh Ave. - 102 currently offering any rent specials?
1810 N. Fitzhugh Ave. - 102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1810 N. Fitzhugh Ave. - 102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1810 N. Fitzhugh Ave. - 102 is pet friendly.
Does 1810 N. Fitzhugh Ave. - 102 offer parking?
Yes, 1810 N. Fitzhugh Ave. - 102 offers parking.
Does 1810 N. Fitzhugh Ave. - 102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1810 N. Fitzhugh Ave. - 102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1810 N. Fitzhugh Ave. - 102 have a pool?
No, 1810 N. Fitzhugh Ave. - 102 does not have a pool.
Does 1810 N. Fitzhugh Ave. - 102 have accessible units?
No, 1810 N. Fitzhugh Ave. - 102 does not have accessible units.
Does 1810 N. Fitzhugh Ave. - 102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1810 N. Fitzhugh Ave. - 102 does not have units with dishwashers.

