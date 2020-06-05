All apartments in Dallas
Last updated August 23 2019 at 10:49 PM

1807 Mariposa Drive

1807 Mariposa Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1807 Mariposa Dr, Dallas, TX 75228
Casa Linda

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You won’t believe your eyes when you step foot into this fully renovated duplex in coveted Casa Linda. All appliances are brand new - gas range, stainless refrigerator, kitchen faucet, microwave, washer and dryer are all included. Elfa closet organizers in nearly every closet to maximize space and efficiency. Rare one car garage, and backyard green space to relax in. Refinished hardwood floors and neutral, updated paint colors throughout. This gorgeous unit will not leave you wanting for anything. Both sides of duplex are available for lease! Walls between the two units have been soundproofed extensively to ensure total privacy between the homes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1807 Mariposa Drive have any available units?
1807 Mariposa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1807 Mariposa Drive have?
Some of 1807 Mariposa Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1807 Mariposa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1807 Mariposa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1807 Mariposa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1807 Mariposa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1807 Mariposa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1807 Mariposa Drive offers parking.
Does 1807 Mariposa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1807 Mariposa Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1807 Mariposa Drive have a pool?
No, 1807 Mariposa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1807 Mariposa Drive have accessible units?
No, 1807 Mariposa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1807 Mariposa Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1807 Mariposa Drive has units with dishwashers.

