18064 KELLY Boulevard
Last updated July 9 2019 at 9:27 AM
18064 KELLY Boulevard
18064 Kelly Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
18064 Kelly Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75287
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
House is in great condition, with master BR downstai
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 18064 KELLY Boulevard have any available units?
18064 KELLY Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 18064 KELLY Boulevard have?
Some of 18064 KELLY Boulevard's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 18064 KELLY Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
18064 KELLY Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18064 KELLY Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 18064 KELLY Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 18064 KELLY Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 18064 KELLY Boulevard offers parking.
Does 18064 KELLY Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18064 KELLY Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18064 KELLY Boulevard have a pool?
No, 18064 KELLY Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 18064 KELLY Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 18064 KELLY Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 18064 KELLY Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18064 KELLY Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
