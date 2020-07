Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Excellent location featuring 3 bds, 2.5 baths and 2 cars garage. Wood floors in formal living and dinning room. Plantation Shutters in all windows. Good size Kitchen. Jetted tub in master bath and ceiling fan in all bedrooms and Family room. Family room look out thru French door patio for great entertainment. Landlord will replaced stove, oven and microwave. Up stairs carpet replaced. HOA will taken care the front yard. Ready to move in.