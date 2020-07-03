17817 Coit Rd Unit: B2

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible gym parking pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Deposit:$150



Refreshed/Renovated Interiors

New Management

24 Hour Emergency Maintenance

Pets Adored and Welcomed

On the UTD Transportation Line

Easy Access to I 75, George Bush and North Dallas Tollway

Relaxing Swimming Pool



Fitness Center

Garages

Covered Parking

Gated Entrance

Pets with Limitations

Walk to Entertainment



Apartment Amenities



Renovated Interiors

Open, Airy Living Spaces

Chefs Kitchens with Breakfast Bar

Stainless Steel appliances

Garbage Disposal

Frost Free Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Microwave



Designer Kitchens

Spa Baths with Soaking Tubs

Lofty Nine-Foot Ceilings

Large Walk-In Closets

W/D Hookups

Air Conditioning

Wheelchair Access

Private Patio/Balcony