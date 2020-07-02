All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 11 2019 at 4:55 AM

1777 North Record Street

1777 N Record St · No Longer Available
Location

1777 N Record St, Dallas, TX 75201
Oak Lawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
internet cafe
elevator
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
1777 North Record Street, Dallas, TX 75202 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Sagai Tystad, Taco Street Locating, (972) 220-1995. Available from: 05/10/2019. No pets allowed. Ever wonder what it would be like to live in a swanky apartment from like 100 years ago? Traveling to the past to indulge your curiosity. Living here is kind of like that. Here you’ll get to experience what it was like to live in the land of things like prohibition (the cool parts). You can do Sherlock mystery solving type stuff. You can host cool turn of the century era masquerade parties. You can do shady business deals with other super wealthy industrialist monopolists type with names like Winston or Rockefeller. You get the idea. Come check this place out! _____________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Quartz waterfall edge kitchen islands with pendant lighting Quartz kitchen countertops and tiled backsplash Wood-look plank flooring in entries and kitchens Volume 10’ ceilings Corporate Housing Generously appointed baths with oversized soaking tubs Floating vanities in bathrooms Porcelain floor tile in bathrooms Washer and dryer included Upgraded Elfa Closet System USB charging outlets Refrigerator with water dispenser and ice maker Expansive windows with two-inch wood-style blinds Built-in bookshelves 4 designer cabinet finishes with satin nickel hardware Kitchen pantry Separate dining rooms with track lighting _____________________________________________________ Community Amenities Rooftop entertainment plaza with swimming pool and kitchens Athletic center and premium equipment including spin bikes WiFi connectivity sprawling throughout the common areas Relaxing outdoor courtyard with fireplace lounge Vibrant courtyard with firepit and bbq grills Indoor/outdoor WiFi café 24/7 Package Access 100% smoke-free community Gated entry, multi-level parking garage with elevators Lounge/clubhouse WIFI business center Petopia outdoor space for your canine sidekick Abundant rentable onsite storage spaces are available Bike storage Time-saving trash chutes on every floor Exciting Downtown Dallas location Steps from eateries, coffee shops, dining and entertainment Pressbox Services ------------------------------------------------ Who is this crazy person? Hello! I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I’m a born and raised Dallas local. I’m an apartment hunting machine/genie in a bottle/professional cool person/taco enthusiast. Basically, I find people apartments to live in. I have a simple and streamlined method that helped dozens of people like you take the stress out of finding apartments. And I’m free to work with! Hit me up! [ Published 11-May-19 / ID 2968399 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1777 North Record Street have any available units?
1777 North Record Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1777 North Record Street have?
Some of 1777 North Record Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1777 North Record Street currently offering any rent specials?
1777 North Record Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1777 North Record Street pet-friendly?
No, 1777 North Record Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1777 North Record Street offer parking?
Yes, 1777 North Record Street offers parking.
Does 1777 North Record Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1777 North Record Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1777 North Record Street have a pool?
Yes, 1777 North Record Street has a pool.
Does 1777 North Record Street have accessible units?
No, 1777 North Record Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1777 North Record Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1777 North Record Street does not have units with dishwashers.

