1777 North Record Street, Dallas, TX 75202 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Sagai Tystad, Taco Street Locating, (972) 220-1995. Available from: 05/10/2019. No pets allowed. Ever wonder what it would be like to live in a swanky apartment from like 100 years ago? Traveling to the past to indulge your curiosity. Living here is kind of like that. Here you’ll get to experience what it was like to live in the land of things like prohibition (the cool parts). You can do Sherlock mystery solving type stuff. You can host cool turn of the century era masquerade parties. You can do shady business deals with other super wealthy industrialist monopolists type with names like Winston or Rockefeller. You get the idea. Come check this place out! _____________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Quartz waterfall edge kitchen islands with pendant lighting Quartz kitchen countertops and tiled backsplash Wood-look plank flooring in entries and kitchens Volume 10’ ceilings Corporate Housing Generously appointed baths with oversized soaking tubs Floating vanities in bathrooms Porcelain floor tile in bathrooms Washer and dryer included Upgraded Elfa Closet System USB charging outlets Refrigerator with water dispenser and ice maker Expansive windows with two-inch wood-style blinds Built-in bookshelves 4 designer cabinet finishes with satin nickel hardware Kitchen pantry Separate dining rooms with track lighting _____________________________________________________ Community Amenities Rooftop entertainment plaza with swimming pool and kitchens Athletic center and premium equipment including spin bikes WiFi connectivity sprawling throughout the common areas Relaxing outdoor courtyard with fireplace lounge Vibrant courtyard with firepit and bbq grills Indoor/outdoor WiFi café 24/7 Package Access 100% smoke-free community Gated entry, multi-level parking garage with elevators Lounge/clubhouse WIFI business center Petopia outdoor space for your canine sidekick Abundant rentable onsite storage spaces are available Bike storage Time-saving trash chutes on every floor Exciting Downtown Dallas location Steps from eateries, coffee shops, dining and entertainment Pressbox Services ------------------------------------------------ Who is this crazy person? Hello! I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I’m a born and raised Dallas local. I’m an apartment hunting machine/genie in a bottle/professional cool person/taco enthusiast. Basically, I find people apartments to live in. I have a simple and streamlined method that helped dozens of people like you take the stress out of finding apartments. And I’m free to work with! Hit me up! [ Published 11-May-19 / ID 2968399 ]