1755 W Colorado Blvd, Dallas, TX 75208 Kessler Park - Stevens Park
Amenities
pet friendly
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Luxury living, featuring a well-equipped fitness center refreshing resort-style pool to give you the energy you need to propel you through your busy day. You may also enjoy the convenience of our resident center and clubhouse.
(RLNE5125730)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1755 W Colorado Blvd have any available units?
1755 W Colorado Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1755 W Colorado Blvd have?
Some of 1755 W Colorado Blvd's amenities include pet friendly, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1755 W Colorado Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1755 W Colorado Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1755 W Colorado Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1755 W Colorado Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 1755 W Colorado Blvd offer parking?
No, 1755 W Colorado Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 1755 W Colorado Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1755 W Colorado Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1755 W Colorado Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 1755 W Colorado Blvd has a pool.
Does 1755 W Colorado Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1755 W Colorado Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1755 W Colorado Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1755 W Colorado Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
