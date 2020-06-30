AVAILABLE NOW! - THREE BEDROOM TWO BATH DUPLEX LOCATED INA NICE MATURED NEIGHBORHOOD. THIS PROPERTY HAS BEEN WELL MAINTAINED, ALL OF THE BEDROOMS ARE OF GOOD SIZE. SWING BY AND CHECK IT OUT, YOU WILL NOT REGRET IT.
(RLNE4454923)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1753 MARIPOSA DRIVE have any available units?
1753 MARIPOSA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 1753 MARIPOSA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1753 MARIPOSA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1753 MARIPOSA DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1753 MARIPOSA DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1753 MARIPOSA DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1753 MARIPOSA DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1753 MARIPOSA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1753 MARIPOSA DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1753 MARIPOSA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1753 MARIPOSA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1753 MARIPOSA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1753 MARIPOSA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1753 MARIPOSA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1753 MARIPOSA DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1753 MARIPOSA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1753 MARIPOSA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
