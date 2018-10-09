Rent Calculator
1741 Ironworks Drive
Last updated October 12 2019 at 12:46 AM

1741 Ironworks Drive
1741 Ironworks Drive


Location
1741 Ironworks Drive, Dallas, TX 75253
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Brick home on beautiful lot with view of wooded greenbelt out back. Split bedrooms, fenced, landscaped with two car attached garage. Kitchen has built in microwave. Full size utility room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1741 Ironworks Drive have any available units?
1741 Ironworks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1741 Ironworks Drive have?
Some of 1741 Ironworks Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1741 Ironworks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1741 Ironworks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1741 Ironworks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1741 Ironworks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 1741 Ironworks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1741 Ironworks Drive offers parking.
Does 1741 Ironworks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1741 Ironworks Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1741 Ironworks Drive have a pool?
No, 1741 Ironworks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1741 Ironworks Drive have accessible units?
No, 1741 Ironworks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1741 Ironworks Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1741 Ironworks Drive has units with dishwashers.
