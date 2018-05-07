17343 Remington Park Place

Such a Elegant two stories designer town home hide in quiet neighbor close to Tollway. Beautiful new floor , fantastic kitchen. Upstair two large bedrooms and second living with fireplaces. Come and see
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
