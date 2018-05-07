All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 17343 Remington Park Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
17343 Remington Park Place
Last updated August 30 2019 at 6:55 AM

17343 Remington Park Place

17343 Remington Park Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

17343 Remington Park Place, Dallas, TX 75252

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Such a Elegant two stories designer town home hide in quiet neighbor close to Tollway. Beautiful new floor , fantastic kitchen. Upstair two large bedrooms and second living with fireplaces. Come and see

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17343 Remington Park Place have any available units?
17343 Remington Park Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 17343 Remington Park Place have?
Some of 17343 Remington Park Place's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17343 Remington Park Place currently offering any rent specials?
17343 Remington Park Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17343 Remington Park Place pet-friendly?
No, 17343 Remington Park Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 17343 Remington Park Place offer parking?
Yes, 17343 Remington Park Place offers parking.
Does 17343 Remington Park Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17343 Remington Park Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17343 Remington Park Place have a pool?
No, 17343 Remington Park Place does not have a pool.
Does 17343 Remington Park Place have accessible units?
No, 17343 Remington Park Place does not have accessible units.
Does 17343 Remington Park Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17343 Remington Park Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodside Bridle Path Apartments
13660 C.F. Hawn Fwy
Dallas, TX 75253
Wilson Building
1623 Main St
Dallas, TX 75201
Walnut Bend
9944 Walnut St
Dallas, TX 75243
Trinity Village at Farmers Creek
4280 Trinity Mills Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Magnolia on Gilbert Apartments
4020 Gilbert Ave
Dallas, TX 75219
Parc at White Rock
7545 W Northwest Hwy
Dallas, TX 75287
The Vista
2345 N Houston St
Dallas, TX 75219
5 Mockingbird
5555 E Mockingbird Ln
Dallas, TX 75206

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University