All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 1729 Shaw Street.
Home
Dallas, TX
1729 Shaw Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:37 PM
1729 Shaw Street
1729 Shaw Street
No Longer Available
Location
1729 Shaw Street, Dallas, TX 75212
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
Cute home with a fenced yard, fans in the bedrooms, two inch blinds. No section 8. Application fee $40.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1729 Shaw Street have any available units?
1729 Shaw Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 1729 Shaw Street currently offering any rent specials?
1729 Shaw Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1729 Shaw Street pet-friendly?
No, 1729 Shaw Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 1729 Shaw Street offer parking?
Yes, 1729 Shaw Street offers parking.
Does 1729 Shaw Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1729 Shaw Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1729 Shaw Street have a pool?
No, 1729 Shaw Street does not have a pool.
Does 1729 Shaw Street have accessible units?
No, 1729 Shaw Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1729 Shaw Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1729 Shaw Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1729 Shaw Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1729 Shaw Street does not have units with air conditioning.
