Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
1725 Ironworks Drive
Last updated November 21 2019 at 8:41 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1725 Ironworks Drive
1725 Ironworks Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1725 Ironworks Drive, Dallas, TX 75253
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1725 Ironworks Drive have any available units?
1725 Ironworks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 1725 Ironworks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1725 Ironworks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1725 Ironworks Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1725 Ironworks Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1725 Ironworks Drive offer parking?
No, 1725 Ironworks Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1725 Ironworks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1725 Ironworks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1725 Ironworks Drive have a pool?
No, 1725 Ironworks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1725 Ironworks Drive have accessible units?
No, 1725 Ironworks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1725 Ironworks Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1725 Ironworks Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1725 Ironworks Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1725 Ironworks Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
