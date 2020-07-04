1724 Red Cloud Drive, Dallas, TX 75217 Pleasant Grove
pet friendly
garage
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Beautiful 4 bed 2 bath home in quiet neighborhood close to highways, schools, and shopping. Huge backyard one car attached garage. Open concept kitchen with eat in area, and lots of storage. Contact us to schedule a showing.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Does 1724 Red Cloud Drive have any available units?
1724 Red Cloud Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 1724 Red Cloud Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1724 Red Cloud Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1724 Red Cloud Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1724 Red Cloud Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1724 Red Cloud Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1724 Red Cloud Drive offers parking.
Does 1724 Red Cloud Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1724 Red Cloud Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1724 Red Cloud Drive have a pool?
No, 1724 Red Cloud Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1724 Red Cloud Drive have accessible units?
No, 1724 Red Cloud Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1724 Red Cloud Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1724 Red Cloud Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1724 Red Cloud Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1724 Red Cloud Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
