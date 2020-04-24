Rent Calculator
1724 N Saint Augustine Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1724 N Saint Augustine Drive
1724 North Saint Augustine Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
1724 North Saint Augustine Road, Dallas, TX 75217
Pleasant Grove
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A very nice 3BD-2BD-1GA home in Dallas. Living room with wood burning fire place and kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space.
Fenced in yard - great for children and pets.
Located close to schools, restaurants and shopping
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1724 N Saint Augustine Drive have any available units?
1724 N Saint Augustine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 1724 N Saint Augustine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1724 N Saint Augustine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1724 N Saint Augustine Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1724 N Saint Augustine Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1724 N Saint Augustine Drive offer parking?
No, 1724 N Saint Augustine Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1724 N Saint Augustine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1724 N Saint Augustine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1724 N Saint Augustine Drive have a pool?
No, 1724 N Saint Augustine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1724 N Saint Augustine Drive have accessible units?
No, 1724 N Saint Augustine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1724 N Saint Augustine Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1724 N Saint Augustine Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1724 N Saint Augustine Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1724 N Saint Augustine Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
