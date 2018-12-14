All apartments in Dallas
1721 John West Rd
Last updated March 24 2020 at 8:05 AM

1721 John West Rd

1721 John West Road · No Longer Available
Location

1721 John West Road, Dallas, TX 75228

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Central Dallas
Area: White Rock Lake/ Tenison Park
1 Bedroom / 1 Bath / $690

Exterior Amenities: 2 Pools, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, Laundry room, School bus stop, Play ground, Bus stop
Interior Amenities: W/D machines, Walk-in closets, Walk-in showers, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Storage closet outside, Non-carpeted flooring, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Crown molding, Miniblinds, Frost free refrigerators

Reference Ad# 966

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

