1717 Hemphill Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM
1717 Hemphill Drive
1717 Hemphill Drive
Location
1717 Hemphill Drive, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest
Amenities
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
NICE 3 BED, 1 BATH HOME NEAR DOWNTOWN DALLAS. FRESHLY PAINTED. NEW CARPET. FENCED YARD.
$800 DEPOSIT. ONE YEAR LEASE. $50 APPLICATION FEE PER ADULT.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1717 Hemphill Drive have any available units?
1717 Hemphill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 1717 Hemphill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1717 Hemphill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1717 Hemphill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1717 Hemphill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 1717 Hemphill Drive offer parking?
No, 1717 Hemphill Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1717 Hemphill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1717 Hemphill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1717 Hemphill Drive have a pool?
No, 1717 Hemphill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1717 Hemphill Drive have accessible units?
No, 1717 Hemphill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1717 Hemphill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1717 Hemphill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1717 Hemphill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1717 Hemphill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
