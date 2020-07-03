1715 Chestnut St

Amenities

DEEP ELLUM LIVE WORK SPACE:



1715 chestnut dallas texas.Behind the new Derby apartment building and police substation in Deep Ellum..



lease will be a NN business lease. Property maintenance (which should be little as everything is new) and taxes are $1,994.15, Or taxes can be rolled into monthly rent at $167 monthly

2500 sft plus un finished storage area. 22 feet tall clear span drive through wharehouse in Deep Ellum area. Parking in front carport and large high-roof truck car ports in rear. Large totally enclosed back yard. Downstairs office area has kitchen, bath with shower and laundry hook ups. Upstairs area (is added sqft foot not counted in the 2500) is unfinished but has electric and plumbed for bathroom



To see 360 video. please open links to view

https://kuula.co/post/7v9md

https://kuula.co/post/7v9mM



https://kuula.co/post/7v9mH



https://kuula.co/post/7v9mD