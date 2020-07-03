All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 1715 Chestnut St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
1715 Chestnut St
Last updated January 30 2020 at 11:03 PM

1715 Chestnut St

1715 Chestnut Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1715 Chestnut Street, Dallas, TX 75226

Amenities

w/d hookup
carport
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
DEEP ELLUM LIVE WORK SPACE:

1715 chestnut dallas texas.Behind the new Derby apartment building and police substation in Deep Ellum..

Drive through clear span 2500 sqft warehouse with 22 foot high ceiling in Deep Ellum on a 10000sqft concrete and asphalt lot with plenty of storage.
Showroom warehouse. Has office with kitchen, laundry room hook-ups and shower. Also extra space upstairs not built out (720 sqft).

lease will be a NN business lease. Property maintenance (which should be little as everything is new) and taxes are $1,994.15, Or taxes can be rolled into monthly rent at $167 monthly
2500 sft plus un finished storage area. 22 feet tall clear span drive through wharehouse in Deep Ellum area. Parking in front carport and large high-roof truck car ports in rear. Large totally enclosed back yard. Downstairs office area has kitchen, bath with shower and laundry hook ups. Upstairs area (is added sqft foot not counted in the 2500) is unfinished but has electric and plumbed for bathroom

To see 360 video. please open links to view
https://kuula.co/post/7v9md
https://kuula.co/post/7v9mM

https://kuula.co/post/7v9mH

https://kuula.co/post/7v9mD

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1715 Chestnut St have any available units?
1715 Chestnut St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1715 Chestnut St have?
Some of 1715 Chestnut St's amenities include w/d hookup, carport, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1715 Chestnut St currently offering any rent specials?
1715 Chestnut St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1715 Chestnut St pet-friendly?
No, 1715 Chestnut St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1715 Chestnut St offer parking?
Yes, 1715 Chestnut St offers parking.
Does 1715 Chestnut St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1715 Chestnut St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1715 Chestnut St have a pool?
No, 1715 Chestnut St does not have a pool.
Does 1715 Chestnut St have accessible units?
No, 1715 Chestnut St does not have accessible units.
Does 1715 Chestnut St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1715 Chestnut St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oakwood Creek
7920 Skillman St
Dallas, TX 75231
Eastbridge
5140 Willis Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Lennox at West Village
3700 Cole Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Preston Creek Apartments
5902 Preston Oaks Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
Fifteen Forty
1540 Chenault St
Dallas, TX 75228
Novel Bishop Arts
111 West Davis Street
Dallas, TX 75208
Forest Hills
9659 Forest Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
Village Upper East Side
8705 Southwestern Blvd
Dallas, TX 75206

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University