Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
1701 Cedar Springs Road
Last updated March 5 2020 at 7:55 AM

1701 Cedar Springs Road

1701 Cedar Springs Road · No Longer Available
Location

1701 Cedar Springs Road, Dallas, TX 75201
Oak Lawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr concierge
dog park
gym
game room
parking
pool
TOP FLOOR PENTHOUSE AVAILABLE WITH AMAZING VIEWS!! Property amenities include 24hr concierge services,onsite maintenance &mgmt,dog park,pool,gourmet coffee bar,expansive fitness center,cyberlounge &game room.This home features upscale amenities found in condominiums including GAS range,double ovens, floor to ceiling windows,custom cabinetry &stainless appliances including a wine fridge.Great use of space with an open kitchen,fire place in living area,large balcony,full size washer &dryer,3 large bedrooms.2 covered parking spots included- 3rd parking spot can be added for additional $150month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1701 Cedar Springs Road have any available units?
1701 Cedar Springs Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1701 Cedar Springs Road have?
Some of 1701 Cedar Springs Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1701 Cedar Springs Road currently offering any rent specials?
1701 Cedar Springs Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 Cedar Springs Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1701 Cedar Springs Road is pet friendly.
Does 1701 Cedar Springs Road offer parking?
Yes, 1701 Cedar Springs Road offers parking.
Does 1701 Cedar Springs Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1701 Cedar Springs Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 Cedar Springs Road have a pool?
Yes, 1701 Cedar Springs Road has a pool.
Does 1701 Cedar Springs Road have accessible units?
No, 1701 Cedar Springs Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1701 Cedar Springs Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1701 Cedar Springs Road has units with dishwashers.

