Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
16821 Davenport Court
Last updated September 25 2019 at 6:41 AM

16821 Davenport Court

16821 Davenport Court · No Longer Available
Location

16821 Davenport Court, Dallas, TX 75248
Prestonwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome Home! Beautifully updated with high quality materials, warm and inviting! Near highly desired Brentfield and Park Hill Schools in Richardson ISD. Open and spacious throughout with storage galore, including formal living
& dining with new built ins around fireplace, Eat In kitchen opens up to family room, granite countertops, new gas appliances, built in microwave, and beautiful travertine flooring. Updated office or 3rd living area with painted builtins. HUGE Updated master with just added tiled wood look flooring like living areas, master bath with jetted tub, huge separate shower, double vanities & walk in closet. Other bedrooms are spacious too with nice sized closets and carpet. A MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16821 Davenport Court have any available units?
16821 Davenport Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 16821 Davenport Court have?
Some of 16821 Davenport Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16821 Davenport Court currently offering any rent specials?
16821 Davenport Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16821 Davenport Court pet-friendly?
No, 16821 Davenport Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 16821 Davenport Court offer parking?
Yes, 16821 Davenport Court offers parking.
Does 16821 Davenport Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16821 Davenport Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16821 Davenport Court have a pool?
No, 16821 Davenport Court does not have a pool.
Does 16821 Davenport Court have accessible units?
No, 16821 Davenport Court does not have accessible units.
Does 16821 Davenport Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16821 Davenport Court has units with dishwashers.

