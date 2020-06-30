16821 Davenport Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome Home! Beautifully updated with high quality materials, warm and inviting! Near highly desired Brentfield and Park Hill Schools in Richardson ISD. Open and spacious throughout with storage galore, including formal living

& dining with new built ins around fireplace, Eat In kitchen opens up to family room, granite countertops, new gas appliances, built in microwave, and beautiful travertine flooring. Updated office or 3rd living area with painted builtins. HUGE Updated master with just added tiled wood look flooring like living areas, master bath with jetted tub, huge separate shower, double vanities & walk in closet. Other bedrooms are spacious too with nice sized closets and carpet. A MUST SEE!