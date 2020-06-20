All apartments in Dallas
Last updated November 2 2019 at 9:26 AM

16801 Thomas Chapel Drive

16801 Thomas Chapel Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16801 Thomas Chapel Drive, Dallas, TX 75248
Hillcrest Manor

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious home is ready for a neighborhood party or family gathering. Open dining room, barn door pantry, wine bar. stainless steal kitchen appliances, granite countertops and butcher block island table.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16801 Thomas Chapel Drive have any available units?
16801 Thomas Chapel Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 16801 Thomas Chapel Drive have?
Some of 16801 Thomas Chapel Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16801 Thomas Chapel Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16801 Thomas Chapel Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16801 Thomas Chapel Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16801 Thomas Chapel Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 16801 Thomas Chapel Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16801 Thomas Chapel Drive offers parking.
Does 16801 Thomas Chapel Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16801 Thomas Chapel Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16801 Thomas Chapel Drive have a pool?
No, 16801 Thomas Chapel Drive does not have a pool.
Does 16801 Thomas Chapel Drive have accessible units?
No, 16801 Thomas Chapel Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16801 Thomas Chapel Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16801 Thomas Chapel Drive has units with dishwashers.

