Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
168 East Kirnwood Drive
Last updated March 19 2020 at 9:38 PM

168 East Kirnwood Drive

168 Kirnwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

168 Kirnwood Drive, Dallas, TX 75241

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful and move-in ready 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Dallas is now available! This 2-story home features black appliances, laminate wood floors, high ceilings! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Home has easy access to highways and shopping! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes. Now offering 1-month free!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 168 East Kirnwood Drive have any available units?
168 East Kirnwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 168 East Kirnwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
168 East Kirnwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 168 East Kirnwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 168 East Kirnwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 168 East Kirnwood Drive offer parking?
No, 168 East Kirnwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 168 East Kirnwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 168 East Kirnwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 168 East Kirnwood Drive have a pool?
No, 168 East Kirnwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 168 East Kirnwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 168 East Kirnwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 168 East Kirnwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 168 East Kirnwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 168 East Kirnwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 168 East Kirnwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

