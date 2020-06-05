168 East Kirnwood Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This beautiful and move-in ready 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Dallas is now available! This 2-story home features black appliances, laminate wood floors, high ceilings! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Home has easy access to highways and shopping! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes. Now offering 1-month free!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.