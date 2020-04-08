Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 1644 Riverway Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
1644 Riverway Drive
Last updated October 12 2019 at 3:24 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1644 Riverway Drive
1644 Riverway Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1644 Riverway Drive, Dallas, TX 75217
Pleasant Grove
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1644 Riverway Drive have any available units?
1644 Riverway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 1644 Riverway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1644 Riverway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1644 Riverway Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1644 Riverway Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1644 Riverway Drive offer parking?
No, 1644 Riverway Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1644 Riverway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1644 Riverway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1644 Riverway Drive have a pool?
No, 1644 Riverway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1644 Riverway Drive have accessible units?
No, 1644 Riverway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1644 Riverway Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1644 Riverway Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1644 Riverway Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1644 Riverway Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Adair Off Addison
15905 Bent Tree Forest Cir
Dallas, TX 75248
AMLI Quadrangle
2717 Howell St
Dallas, TX 75201
Third Rail Lofts
1407 Main St
Dallas, TX 75202
Village Cliffs
8612 Southwestern Blvd
Dallas, TX 75206
Tribeca on the Creek
6262 Melody Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
Preston Creek Apartments
5902 Preston Oaks Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
Gallery at Turtle Creek
3427 Cedar Springs Rd
Dallas, TX 75219
Mountain Creek View
5821 Bonnie View Rd
Dallas, TX 75241
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University