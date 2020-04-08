All apartments in Dallas
1644 Riverway Drive

1644 Riverway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1644 Riverway Drive, Dallas, TX 75217
Pleasant Grove

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1644 Riverway Drive have any available units?
1644 Riverway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 1644 Riverway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1644 Riverway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1644 Riverway Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1644 Riverway Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1644 Riverway Drive offer parking?
No, 1644 Riverway Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1644 Riverway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1644 Riverway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1644 Riverway Drive have a pool?
No, 1644 Riverway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1644 Riverway Drive have accessible units?
No, 1644 Riverway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1644 Riverway Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1644 Riverway Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1644 Riverway Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1644 Riverway Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

