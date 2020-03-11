All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2020 at 7:33 AM

1636 Garden Dr

1636 Garden Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1636 Garden Drive, Dallas, TX 75215

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
stainless steel
key fob access
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
key fob access
2 bedrooms; 1 bathroom; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.25 in baseboard moulding; 30in flat panel kitchen cabinets; vinyl flooring; 50-gallon electric water heater; programmable smart thermostat; keyless smart locks; 50-50 stainless steel kitchen sink; black electric range.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1636 Garden Dr have any available units?
1636 Garden Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1636 Garden Dr have?
Some of 1636 Garden Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1636 Garden Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1636 Garden Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1636 Garden Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1636 Garden Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1636 Garden Dr offer parking?
No, 1636 Garden Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1636 Garden Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1636 Garden Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1636 Garden Dr have a pool?
No, 1636 Garden Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1636 Garden Dr have accessible units?
No, 1636 Garden Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1636 Garden Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1636 Garden Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

