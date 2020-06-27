All apartments in Dallas
1634 Garden Dr

1634 Garden Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1634 Garden Drive, Dallas, TX 75215

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
stainless steel
key fob access
carpet
range
2 bedrooms; 1 bathroom; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.25 in baseboard moulding; 30in flat panel kitchen cabinets; vinyl flooring; 50-gallon electric water heater; programmable smart thermostat; keyless smart locks; 50-50 stainless steel kitchen sink; black electric range.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1634 Garden Dr have any available units?
1634 Garden Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1634 Garden Dr have?
Some of 1634 Garden Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1634 Garden Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1634 Garden Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1634 Garden Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1634 Garden Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1634 Garden Dr offer parking?
No, 1634 Garden Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1634 Garden Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1634 Garden Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1634 Garden Dr have a pool?
No, 1634 Garden Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1634 Garden Dr have accessible units?
No, 1634 Garden Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1634 Garden Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1634 Garden Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

