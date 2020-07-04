All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 7 2020 at 1:42 AM

1628 Red Cloud Drive

1628 Red Cloud Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1628 Red Cloud Drive, Dallas, TX 75217
Pleasant Grove

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1628 Red Cloud Drive have any available units?
1628 Red Cloud Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1628 Red Cloud Drive have?
Some of 1628 Red Cloud Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1628 Red Cloud Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1628 Red Cloud Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1628 Red Cloud Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1628 Red Cloud Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1628 Red Cloud Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1628 Red Cloud Drive offers parking.
Does 1628 Red Cloud Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1628 Red Cloud Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1628 Red Cloud Drive have a pool?
No, 1628 Red Cloud Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1628 Red Cloud Drive have accessible units?
No, 1628 Red Cloud Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1628 Red Cloud Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1628 Red Cloud Drive has units with dishwashers.

