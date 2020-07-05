All apartments in Dallas
1622 Centerville Rd
Last updated September 13 2019 at 7:32 AM

1622 Centerville Rd

1622 Centerville Road · No Longer Available
Location

1622 Centerville Road, Dallas, TX 75228

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 2 bed, 1 bath home in Casa View includes ceiling fans, laminate and vinyl flooring, W/D connections, central heat/air, and a fenced-in backyard with a one-car garage. [SBH-B] The home is located near Whiterock Marketplace, home to stores like Home Depot, Ross, Fiesta Mart and KFC, plus Thrifty's, Walmart Neighborhood Market, Casa View Park and Elementary School more! The home is also just minutes from White Rock Lake! It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.

We partner with Citizen Home Solutions to provide our tenants with affordable utility rates. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured movers to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1622 Centerville Rd have any available units?
1622 Centerville Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1622 Centerville Rd have?
Some of 1622 Centerville Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1622 Centerville Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1622 Centerville Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1622 Centerville Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1622 Centerville Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1622 Centerville Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1622 Centerville Rd offers parking.
Does 1622 Centerville Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1622 Centerville Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1622 Centerville Rd have a pool?
No, 1622 Centerville Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1622 Centerville Rd have accessible units?
No, 1622 Centerville Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1622 Centerville Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1622 Centerville Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

