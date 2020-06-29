All apartments in Dallas
1621 Matagorda Drive

1621 Matagorda Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1621 Matagorda Drive, Dallas, TX 75232
Wolf Creek

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1621 Matagorda Drive have any available units?
1621 Matagorda Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1621 Matagorda Drive have?
Some of 1621 Matagorda Drive's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1621 Matagorda Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1621 Matagorda Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1621 Matagorda Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1621 Matagorda Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1621 Matagorda Drive offer parking?
No, 1621 Matagorda Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1621 Matagorda Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1621 Matagorda Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1621 Matagorda Drive have a pool?
No, 1621 Matagorda Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1621 Matagorda Drive have accessible units?
No, 1621 Matagorda Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1621 Matagorda Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1621 Matagorda Drive has units with dishwashers.

