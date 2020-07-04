Rent Calculator
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 1621 Blue Meadow St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
1621 Blue Meadow St
Last updated July 29 2019 at 7:49 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1621 Blue Meadow St
1621 Blue Meadow Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Location
1621 Blue Meadow Street, Dallas, TX 75217
Pleasant Grove
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A very nice 4BD-2BA-1GA home in Dallas. Large living room and kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space.
Fenced in yard - great for children and pets.
Located close to schools, restaurants and shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1621 Blue Meadow St have any available units?
1621 Blue Meadow St doesn't have any available units at this time.
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1621 Blue Meadow St have?
Some of 1621 Blue Meadow St's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly.
Amenities section
.
Is 1621 Blue Meadow St currently offering any rent specials?
1621 Blue Meadow St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1621 Blue Meadow St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1621 Blue Meadow St is pet friendly.
Does 1621 Blue Meadow St offer parking?
Yes, 1621 Blue Meadow St offers parking.
Does 1621 Blue Meadow St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1621 Blue Meadow St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1621 Blue Meadow St have a pool?
No, 1621 Blue Meadow St does not have a pool.
Does 1621 Blue Meadow St have accessible units?
No, 1621 Blue Meadow St does not have accessible units.
Does 1621 Blue Meadow St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1621 Blue Meadow St has units with dishwashers.
