1619 McAdams Ave
Last updated September 10 2019 at 8:23 PM

1619 McAdams Ave

1619 Mcadams Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1619 Mcadams Avenue, Dallas, TX 75224
Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cozy 1 Story, 3 Bed, 2 Bath Wood Frame House - Cozy 1 Story Wood Frame House with Vinyl Siding Featuring: 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 1 Car Garage (Detached), Hardwood Floors, Full Size Washer & (Electric) Dryer Connections, Range (Gas), Central (Gas) Heat & Air and Large Back Yard. Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your appointment today!

No Section 8. Pets Case by Case. No Smoking.

Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $250 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing.

(RLNE3812174)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

