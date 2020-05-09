1619 McAdams Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Cozy 1 Story, 3 Bed, 2 Bath Wood Frame House - Cozy 1 Story Wood Frame House with Vinyl Siding Featuring: 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 1 Car Garage (Detached), Hardwood Floors, Full Size Washer & (Electric) Dryer Connections, Range (Gas), Central (Gas) Heat & Air and Large Back Yard. Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your appointment today!



No Section 8. Pets Case by Case. No Smoking.



Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $250 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing.



(RLNE3812174)