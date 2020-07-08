All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 1616 Hi Line Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
1616 Hi Line Dr
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:03 PM

1616 Hi Line Dr

1616 Hi Line Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1616 Hi Line Drive, Dallas, TX 75207

Amenities

gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
Luxury living, featuring a well-equipped fitness center refreshing resort-style pool to give you the energy you need to propel you through your busy day. You may also enjoy the convenience of our resident center and clubhouse.

(RLNE5730146)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1616 Hi Line Dr have any available units?
1616 Hi Line Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 1616 Hi Line Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1616 Hi Line Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1616 Hi Line Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1616 Hi Line Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1616 Hi Line Dr offer parking?
No, 1616 Hi Line Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1616 Hi Line Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1616 Hi Line Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1616 Hi Line Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1616 Hi Line Dr has a pool.
Does 1616 Hi Line Dr have accessible units?
No, 1616 Hi Line Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1616 Hi Line Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1616 Hi Line Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1616 Hi Line Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1616 Hi Line Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The East Dallas Edition
5207 Columbia Avenue
Dallas, TX 75214
Cortland Waters Edge
1701 Royal Ln
Dallas, TX 75229
Atelier
1801 North Pearl Street
Dallas, TX 75201
Domain at Midtown Park
8169 Midtown Boulevard
Dallas, TX 75231
The Positano 55+
2519 John West Road
Dallas, TX 75228
Muse
3035 W Pentagon Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75233
Mark at Midtown Park
10550 N Central Expy
Dallas, TX 75231
Inwood Station Apartments
2727 Inwood Rd
Dallas, TX 75235

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University