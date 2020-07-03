Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 1611 Homewood Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
1611 Homewood Place
Last updated February 1 2020 at 3:59 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1611 Homewood Place
1611 Homewood Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1611 Homewood Place, Dallas, TX 75224
Elmwood
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1611 Homewood Place have any available units?
1611 Homewood Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1611 Homewood Place have?
Some of 1611 Homewood Place's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1611 Homewood Place currently offering any rent specials?
1611 Homewood Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1611 Homewood Place pet-friendly?
No, 1611 Homewood Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 1611 Homewood Place offer parking?
Yes, 1611 Homewood Place offers parking.
Does 1611 Homewood Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1611 Homewood Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1611 Homewood Place have a pool?
No, 1611 Homewood Place does not have a pool.
Does 1611 Homewood Place have accessible units?
No, 1611 Homewood Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1611 Homewood Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1611 Homewood Place has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Regent
17717 Preston Rd
Dallas, TX 75252
Southside on Lamar
1409 S Lamar St
Dallas, TX 75215
Marquis at Turtle Creek
3001 Sale St
Dallas, TX 75219
Crestview
3205 Crestview Dr
Dallas, TX 75235
Magnolia Station
1607 Lyte St
Dallas, TX 75201
Locale
3301 Hudnall St
Dallas, TX 75235
Slate at Cole
4650 Cole Ave
Dallas, TX 75205
Rosemont of Oak Hollow
3015 E Ledbetter Dr
Dallas, TX 75216
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University