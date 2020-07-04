All apartments in Dallas
1608 Hunterwood Dr.
1608 Hunterwood Dr.

1608 Hunterwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1608 Hunterwood Drive, Dallas, TX 75253

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Highland Vista Estates/3bedroom! - Cute home 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, fireplace in living area. Spacious kitchen. Seagoville High! Email or Text James Braddock james@rpmdallas.com 817-829-1591.

(RLNE5356449)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1608 Hunterwood Dr. have any available units?
1608 Hunterwood Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1608 Hunterwood Dr. have?
Some of 1608 Hunterwood Dr.'s amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1608 Hunterwood Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1608 Hunterwood Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1608 Hunterwood Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1608 Hunterwood Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1608 Hunterwood Dr. offer parking?
No, 1608 Hunterwood Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 1608 Hunterwood Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1608 Hunterwood Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1608 Hunterwood Dr. have a pool?
No, 1608 Hunterwood Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1608 Hunterwood Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1608 Hunterwood Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1608 Hunterwood Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1608 Hunterwood Dr. has units with dishwashers.

