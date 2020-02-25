All apartments in Dallas
1607 N Carroll Ave
Last updated February 18 2020 at 10:58 PM

1607 N Carroll Ave

1607 North Carroll Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1607 North Carroll Avenue, Dallas, TX 75204

Amenities

all utils included
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
A spacious and move-in ready 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom efficiency in Dallas is now available. Home has recently been full renovated. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializeddallas.com

* All bills paid!

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1607 N Carroll Ave have any available units?
1607 N Carroll Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 1607 N Carroll Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1607 N Carroll Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1607 N Carroll Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1607 N Carroll Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1607 N Carroll Ave offer parking?
No, 1607 N Carroll Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1607 N Carroll Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1607 N Carroll Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1607 N Carroll Ave have a pool?
No, 1607 N Carroll Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1607 N Carroll Ave have accessible units?
No, 1607 N Carroll Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1607 N Carroll Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1607 N Carroll Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1607 N Carroll Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1607 N Carroll Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

