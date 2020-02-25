1607 N Carroll Ave

Amenities

all utils included recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

A spacious and move-in ready 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom efficiency in Dallas is now available. Home has recently been full renovated. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializeddallas.com



* All bills paid!



Garrett George, leasing agent

Specialized Property Management #375514

469-754-8195



We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com