Last updated September 6 2019

1605 Duet Drive

1605 Duet Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1605 Duet Drive, Dallas, TX 75241
Singing Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The 1476 plan is a charming two story home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. This home offers an open floor plan with spacious family room which has a view to dining and kitchen. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms; an upstairs master bedroom which provides a large walk in closet and upstairs washer and dryer hookups for your convenience. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, and a fenced backyard. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1605 Duet Drive have any available units?
1605 Duet Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1605 Duet Drive have?
Some of 1605 Duet Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1605 Duet Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1605 Duet Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1605 Duet Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1605 Duet Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1605 Duet Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1605 Duet Drive offers parking.
Does 1605 Duet Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1605 Duet Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1605 Duet Drive have a pool?
No, 1605 Duet Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1605 Duet Drive have accessible units?
No, 1605 Duet Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1605 Duet Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1605 Duet Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

