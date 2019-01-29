All apartments in Dallas
1604 Alcazar Plaza
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1604 Alcazar Plaza

1604 Alcazar Plaza · No Longer Available
Location

1604 Alcazar Plaza, Dallas, TX 75211

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 1,455 sf home is located in Dallas, TX. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1604 Alcazar Plaza have any available units?
1604 Alcazar Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1604 Alcazar Plaza have?
Some of 1604 Alcazar Plaza's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1604 Alcazar Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
1604 Alcazar Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1604 Alcazar Plaza pet-friendly?
Yes, 1604 Alcazar Plaza is pet friendly.
Does 1604 Alcazar Plaza offer parking?
Yes, 1604 Alcazar Plaza offers parking.
Does 1604 Alcazar Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1604 Alcazar Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1604 Alcazar Plaza have a pool?
No, 1604 Alcazar Plaza does not have a pool.
Does 1604 Alcazar Plaza have accessible units?
No, 1604 Alcazar Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 1604 Alcazar Plaza have units with dishwashers?
No, 1604 Alcazar Plaza does not have units with dishwashers.

