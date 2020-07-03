All apartments in Dallas
15919 Coolwood Drive
15919 Coolwood Drive

15919 Coolwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15919 Coolwood Drive, Dallas, TX 75248
Prestonwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Fabulous one bedroom, one bath in Prestonwood, Country Club. Enter into large living with decorative columns, warm paint and custom draperies. Huge master with walk-in closet. Recent updates include: New Low-E Windows, New Sliding Glass Door to Patio, Laminate Flooring, Granite Counters, New Kitchen Cabinets, New Subway Tile Backsplash, New Sink? and Faucet, New Frigidaire Appliances-Stainless Steel Fridge, Gas Cooktop, Dishwasher and Microwave, New Light Fixtures, New Toilet, Vanity, Fixture, Faucet in Master Bath, Fresh paint through out. Washer and Dry to convey with acceptable offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15919 Coolwood Drive have any available units?
15919 Coolwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 15919 Coolwood Drive have?
Some of 15919 Coolwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15919 Coolwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15919 Coolwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15919 Coolwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15919 Coolwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 15919 Coolwood Drive offer parking?
No, 15919 Coolwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 15919 Coolwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15919 Coolwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15919 Coolwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15919 Coolwood Drive has a pool.
Does 15919 Coolwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 15919 Coolwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15919 Coolwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15919 Coolwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

