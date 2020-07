Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool hot tub sauna

Move-In ready!! Well maintained 2nd floor condo! All WOOD floors, set back from street. Black granite in Kitchen, NEW black electric range, NEW matching black microwave & matching oversized black refrig., NEW washer & dryer. Complex has covered parking avail. Quiet complex w many amenities like weight room, sauna, pool & spa.

Prestonwood golf course right next door!! Close to everything!! Easy access to entertainment, restaurants, shopping!