Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
15787 El Estado Drive
Last updated November 3 2019 at 12:06 PM

15787 El Estado Drive

15787 El Estado Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15787 El Estado Drive, Dallas, TX 75248
Estates West

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully updated half Duplex Locate Near UTD and Highway 190 and 75. 3 Bedrooms and 2 full bath. New Granite Counter top with Double sink. New Tile and vanity on both hallway and master bathrooms. Fresh paint interior and exterior. New interior door and baseboard. New waterproof vinyl floor and Tile floor. New water heater. Ready to move in. Short term lease is available at a higher price. Ask Listing agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15787 El Estado Drive have any available units?
15787 El Estado Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 15787 El Estado Drive have?
Some of 15787 El Estado Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15787 El Estado Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15787 El Estado Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15787 El Estado Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15787 El Estado Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 15787 El Estado Drive offer parking?
No, 15787 El Estado Drive does not offer parking.
Does 15787 El Estado Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15787 El Estado Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15787 El Estado Drive have a pool?
No, 15787 El Estado Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15787 El Estado Drive have accessible units?
No, 15787 El Estado Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15787 El Estado Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15787 El Estado Drive has units with dishwashers.

