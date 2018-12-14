15787 El Estado Drive

Amenities

Beautifully updated half Duplex Locate Near UTD and Highway 190 and 75. 3 Bedrooms and 2 full bath. New Granite Counter top with Double sink. New Tile and vanity on both hallway and master bathrooms. Fresh paint interior and exterior. New interior door and baseboard. New waterproof vinyl floor and Tile floor. New water heater. Ready to move in. Short term lease is available at a higher price. Ask Listing agent.