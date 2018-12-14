15787 El Estado Drive, Dallas, TX 75248 Estates West
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully updated half Duplex Locate Near UTD and Highway 190 and 75. 3 Bedrooms and 2 full bath. New Granite Counter top with Double sink. New Tile and vanity on both hallway and master bathrooms. Fresh paint interior and exterior. New interior door and baseboard. New waterproof vinyl floor and Tile floor. New water heater. Ready to move in. Short term lease is available at a higher price. Ask Listing agent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15787 El Estado Drive have any available units?
15787 El Estado Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 15787 El Estado Drive have?
Some of 15787 El Estado Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15787 El Estado Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15787 El Estado Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.