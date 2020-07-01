Rent Calculator
15651 Danson Drive
Last updated October 12 2019 at 12:46 AM
1 of 8
15651 Danson Drive
15651 Danson Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
15651 Danson Drive, Dallas, TX 75253
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
One level brick home with spacious lawns and garage space and modern updates throughout the home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15651 Danson Drive have any available units?
15651 Danson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 15651 Danson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15651 Danson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15651 Danson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15651 Danson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 15651 Danson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15651 Danson Drive offers parking.
Does 15651 Danson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15651 Danson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15651 Danson Drive have a pool?
No, 15651 Danson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15651 Danson Drive have accessible units?
No, 15651 Danson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15651 Danson Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15651 Danson Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15651 Danson Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15651 Danson Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
