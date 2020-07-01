Rent Calculator
15643 Danson Drive
Last updated October 26 2019 at 3:11 AM
1 of 7
15643 Danson Drive
15643 Danson Drive
·
No Longer Available
15643 Danson Drive, Dallas, TX 75253
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
One level, brick home, with spacious lawns, two car garage and modern updates. Interior boasts updated, spacious open, living space and kitchen area, with plush carpeting, and generous closet space.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15643 Danson Drive have any available units?
15643 Danson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 15643 Danson Drive have?
Some of 15643 Danson Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 15643 Danson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15643 Danson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15643 Danson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15643 Danson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 15643 Danson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15643 Danson Drive offers parking.
Does 15643 Danson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15643 Danson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15643 Danson Drive have a pool?
No, 15643 Danson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15643 Danson Drive have accessible units?
No, 15643 Danson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15643 Danson Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15643 Danson Drive has units with dishwashers.
