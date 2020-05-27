Rent Calculator
All apartments in Dallas
Dallas, TX
15635 Danson Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Location
15635 Danson Drive, Dallas, TX 75253
Amenities
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15635 Danson Drive have any available units?
15635 Danson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 15635 Danson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15635 Danson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15635 Danson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15635 Danson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 15635 Danson Drive offer parking?
No, 15635 Danson Drive does not offer parking.
Does 15635 Danson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15635 Danson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15635 Danson Drive have a pool?
No, 15635 Danson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15635 Danson Drive have accessible units?
No, 15635 Danson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15635 Danson Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15635 Danson Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15635 Danson Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15635 Danson Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
