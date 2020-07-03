15623 Gatsby Lane

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

MOVE IN SPECIAL: HALF OFF THE THIRD MONTHS RENT WITH A 18 MONTH LEASE. (WITH APPROVED CREDIT) Lovely 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath house. This beauty has all the upgrades - Stainless Steel Appliances, SS side by side fridge, beautiful 12mm laminate floors, tile in the kitchen and bathrooms, full irrigation system with fully sodded yard! A MUST SEE!!! LESSEE MUST VERIFY ROOM SIZES, AND SCHOOLS. We do not accept Housing Vouchers.

PETS ARE WELCOME A $300 REFUNDABLE PET DEPOSIT & $300 PET FEE IS REQUIRED FOR EACH PET.