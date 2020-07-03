All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 15623 Gatsby Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
15623 Gatsby Lane
Last updated October 31 2019 at 7:39 AM

15623 Gatsby Lane

15623 Gatsby Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

15623 Gatsby Ln, Dallas, TX 75253

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
MOVE IN SPECIAL: HALF OFF THE THIRD MONTHS RENT WITH A 18 MONTH LEASE. (WITH APPROVED CREDIT) Lovely 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath house. This beauty has all the upgrades - Stainless Steel Appliances, SS side by side fridge, beautiful 12mm laminate floors, tile in the kitchen and bathrooms, full irrigation system with fully sodded yard! A MUST SEE!!! LESSEE MUST VERIFY ROOM SIZES, AND SCHOOLS. We do not accept Housing Vouchers.
PETS ARE WELCOME A $300 REFUNDABLE PET DEPOSIT & $300 PET FEE IS REQUIRED FOR EACH PET.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 600
fee: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15623 Gatsby Lane have any available units?
15623 Gatsby Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 15623 Gatsby Lane have?
Some of 15623 Gatsby Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15623 Gatsby Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15623 Gatsby Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15623 Gatsby Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 15623 Gatsby Lane is pet friendly.
Does 15623 Gatsby Lane offer parking?
Yes, 15623 Gatsby Lane offers parking.
Does 15623 Gatsby Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15623 Gatsby Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15623 Gatsby Lane have a pool?
No, 15623 Gatsby Lane does not have a pool.
Does 15623 Gatsby Lane have accessible units?
No, 15623 Gatsby Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15623 Gatsby Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15623 Gatsby Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 600
fee: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Maple District Lofts
5415 Maple Ave
Dallas, TX 75235
Cirque
2500 N Houston St
Dallas, TX 75219
Trinity Loft
1403 Slocum St
Dallas, TX 75207
Bent Oaks
16000 Bent Tree Forest Cir
Dallas, TX 75248
McKinney Uptown
3324 McKinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
The Summit at Midtown
10602 Stone Canyon Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
Stella
2112 Boll St
Dallas, TX 75204
The Oaks of North Dallas Apartments
4701 Haverwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75287

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University