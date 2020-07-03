Rent Calculator
1562 N Atoll Drive
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:36 PM
1562 N Atoll Drive
1562 North Atoll Drive
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1562 North Atoll Drive, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Ready for move in- beautifully renovated Cedar Crest Village bungalow! Featuring new cabinets, appliances, lighting, plumbing, roof, and more. Hardwood floors throughout.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1562 N Atoll Drive have any available units?
1562 N Atoll Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1562 N Atoll Drive have?
Some of 1562 N Atoll Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1562 N Atoll Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1562 N Atoll Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1562 N Atoll Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1562 N Atoll Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 1562 N Atoll Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1562 N Atoll Drive offers parking.
Does 1562 N Atoll Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1562 N Atoll Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1562 N Atoll Drive have a pool?
No, 1562 N Atoll Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1562 N Atoll Drive have accessible units?
No, 1562 N Atoll Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1562 N Atoll Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1562 N Atoll Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
