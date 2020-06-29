All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 1562 N Atoll Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
1562 N Atoll Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1562 N Atoll Drive

1562 North Atoll Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1562 North Atoll Drive, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Ready for move in- beautifully renovated Cedar Crest Village bungalow! Featuring new cabinets, appliances, lighting, plumbing, roof, and more. Hardwood floors throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1562 N Atoll Drive have any available units?
1562 N Atoll Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1562 N Atoll Drive have?
Some of 1562 N Atoll Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1562 N Atoll Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1562 N Atoll Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1562 N Atoll Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1562 N Atoll Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1562 N Atoll Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1562 N Atoll Drive offers parking.
Does 1562 N Atoll Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1562 N Atoll Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1562 N Atoll Drive have a pool?
No, 1562 N Atoll Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1562 N Atoll Drive have accessible units?
No, 1562 N Atoll Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1562 N Atoll Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1562 N Atoll Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Marsh Creek
18749 Marsh Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
Pear Ridge
4753 Old Bent Tree Lane
Dallas, TX 75287
Trinity Village at Farmers Creek
4280 Trinity Mills Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Park on Rosemeade
4141 Rosemeade Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287
Miro
2225 N Harwood St
Dallas, TX 75201
M-Line Tower
3200 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
5 Mockingbird
5555 E Mockingbird Ln
Dallas, TX 75206
Gables Mirabella
2600 Cole Ave
Dallas, TX 75201

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University