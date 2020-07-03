All apartments in Dallas
1561 Portofino Drive

1561 Portofino Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1561 Portofino Dr, Dallas, TX 75217
Pleasant Grove

dishwasher
new construction
garage
microwave
dishwasher
microwave
parking
garage
new construction
JUST COMPLETED BRAND NEW HOME IN DALLAS!! Be the FIRST to OCCUPY this 4 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage. Pictures are of another home with a the same floorplan. All information contained herein deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Buyer(s) to verify all information including schools and dimensions. Principals in Lizzy properties are licensed Real Estate agents in Texas and related to Listing Broker. NOTE, THIS HOUSE IS NEAR I 20 AND ST AUGUSTINE IN DALLAS. MAP IS NOT CORRECT. TO SEE THIS HOUSE ENTER 9284 CABO SAN LUCAS DALLAS 75217, WHICH IS MODEL HOUSE.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 1561 Portofino Drive have any available units?
1561 Portofino Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1561 Portofino Drive have?
Some of 1561 Portofino Drive's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1561 Portofino Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1561 Portofino Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1561 Portofino Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1561 Portofino Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1561 Portofino Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1561 Portofino Drive offers parking.
Does 1561 Portofino Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1561 Portofino Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1561 Portofino Drive have a pool?
No, 1561 Portofino Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1561 Portofino Drive have accessible units?
No, 1561 Portofino Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1561 Portofino Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1561 Portofino Drive has units with dishwashers.

