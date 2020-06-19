All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 18 2020 at 1:08 AM

1559 E Woodin Boulevard

1559 East Woodin Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1559 East Woodin Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75203
Cedar Crest

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
GREAT 3 BED, 1 BATH REMODLED HOUSE WITH BIG BACKYARD. UPDATED. FRESHLY PAINTED; NEW WOOD FLOORS!! LARGE FENCED BACKYARD. NEAR DOWNTOWN DALLAS AND BISHOP-ARTS. ONE YEAR LEASE. $50 APPLICATION FEE PER ADULT. $800 SECURITY DEPOSIT. 1 YEAR LEASE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

