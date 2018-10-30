All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 1553 Caldwell.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
1553 Caldwell
Last updated February 1 2020 at 11:59 AM

1553 Caldwell

1553 Caldwell Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1553 Caldwell Street, Dallas, TX 75223
Jubilee Park

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 2 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms, and approximately 1,000 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security

(RLNE5434866)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1553 Caldwell have any available units?
1553 Caldwell doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 1553 Caldwell currently offering any rent specials?
1553 Caldwell is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1553 Caldwell pet-friendly?
No, 1553 Caldwell is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1553 Caldwell offer parking?
No, 1553 Caldwell does not offer parking.
Does 1553 Caldwell have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1553 Caldwell does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1553 Caldwell have a pool?
Yes, 1553 Caldwell has a pool.
Does 1553 Caldwell have accessible units?
No, 1553 Caldwell does not have accessible units.
Does 1553 Caldwell have units with dishwashers?
No, 1553 Caldwell does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1553 Caldwell have units with air conditioning?
No, 1553 Caldwell does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pearl on Frankford
7421 Frankford Rd
Dallas, TX 75252
The Sawyer
3636 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Echo
3083 Herschel Ave
Dallas, TX 75219
ALARA Uptown
2990 Blackburn St
Dallas, TX 75204
The Pavilions
9001 Markville Dr
Dallas, TX 75243
South Side Flats
1210 S Lamar St
Dallas, TX 75215
The Dorchester Apartments
5300 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75240
Holiday Hills I
811 N Plymouth Rd
Dallas, TX 75211

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University