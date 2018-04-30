Rent Calculator
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
1551 Southerland Avenue
Last updated April 22 2019 at 1:20 AM
1551 Southerland Avenue
1551 Southerland Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1551 Southerland Avenue, Dallas, TX 75203
Cedar Crest
Amenities
dishwasher
new construction
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1551 Southerland Avenue have any available units?
1551 Southerland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1551 Southerland Avenue have?
Some of 1551 Southerland Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1551 Southerland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1551 Southerland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1551 Southerland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1551 Southerland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 1551 Southerland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1551 Southerland Avenue offers parking.
Does 1551 Southerland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1551 Southerland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1551 Southerland Avenue have a pool?
No, 1551 Southerland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1551 Southerland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1551 Southerland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1551 Southerland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1551 Southerland Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
